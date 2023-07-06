OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.08 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $87.08 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.