ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Lowered by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

