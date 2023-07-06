OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

