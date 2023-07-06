Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises about 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 646,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 6,743.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 240,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. 387,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

