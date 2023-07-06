Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

FYLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 33,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

