Opus Capital Group LLC Has $103.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,519. The company has a market capitalization of $306.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.