Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 245,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 178,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,035.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 82,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,339. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

