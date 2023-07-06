Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,112. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

