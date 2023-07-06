Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $115.09. 3,024,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

