OriginTrail Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $97.80 million and $909,235.07 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,720,350 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

