OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.52) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.62) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.86).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OSB Group stock traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 471.40 ($5.98). 833,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.60. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 599 ($7.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 523.78 and a beta of 1.35.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.