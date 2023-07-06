Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 469,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 949,748 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

