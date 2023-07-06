Oxen Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $229,367.94 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00324115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.03 or 0.00941719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00556568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00143313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,771,965 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

