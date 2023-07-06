Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $103,410.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

