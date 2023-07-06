Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.74. 451,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

