Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.87. The company had a trading volume of 144,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

