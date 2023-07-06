Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,463 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 312,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,652. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

