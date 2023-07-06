Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 886,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,221. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

