Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 9.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. 854,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,598,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 7.62.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

