Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 320,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

