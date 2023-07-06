Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 320,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Palatin Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
