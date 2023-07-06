Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.49. The company had a trading volume of 992,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 409.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

