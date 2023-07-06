PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $17.96 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

