Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

