Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.