Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.