Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

