Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

