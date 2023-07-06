PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 370,942 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $68.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,579. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

