Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,038 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.98. 219,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,371. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.