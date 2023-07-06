Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 318,661 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,661 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 2.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Nucor worth $101,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nucor by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,526,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 291,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,476. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

