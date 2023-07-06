Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of F5 worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

F5 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,855. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

