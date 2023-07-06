Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 271,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.



