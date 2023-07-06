Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,348 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 754,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $750.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

