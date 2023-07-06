Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 128,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

