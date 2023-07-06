Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

PDD traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 1,778,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

