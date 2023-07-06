Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $306,162.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.58. The stock had a trading volume of 313,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,072.50 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.65 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

