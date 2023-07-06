Peoples Bank OH Buys Shares of 1,400 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 143,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.