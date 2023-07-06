Peoples Bank OH Buys Shares of 1,400 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CLX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 143,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
