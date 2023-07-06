Peoples Bank OH Sells 551 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,110. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.