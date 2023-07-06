Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

