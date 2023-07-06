Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

