Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Philux Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Philux Global Group alerts:

About Philux Global Group

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Philux Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philux Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.