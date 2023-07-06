Piper Sandler Increases Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $55.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

