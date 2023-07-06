Piper Sandler Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Neutral

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $482.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.68.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $520.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $535.90.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,052 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $5,981,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

