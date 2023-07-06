Piper Sandler Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $102.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,116,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,768,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.