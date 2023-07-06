Piper Sandler Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $176.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.82 and its 200-day moving average is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

