Polymesh (POLYX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.62 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $5.62 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 810,926,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

