Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $101.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Post Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.53 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Post’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.