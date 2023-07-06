Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.90. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 113,500 shares trading hands.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

