Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.61. 146,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 889,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 13.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Primo Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

