Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Update

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 358,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,820. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

